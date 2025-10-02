Africa: Wale Tinubu Gets Lifetime Achievement Award At Africa Energy Week

Abuja — The Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu, has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025, in recognition of his commitment to building Oando into one of Africa's foremost integrated energy companies.

The award, one of the most coveted accolades at AEW, a statement from the firm said, is presented annually to industry leaders whose careers have demonstrated extraordinary vision, resilience, and a lasting impact on Africa's energy landscape.

Past recipients include: Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, President of Afreximbank, who received the Mohammed Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024; Hage Geingob, former President of Namibia; Macky Sall, former President of Senegal, awarded in 2023 and Bruno Jean Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of Congo, in 2022.

In conferring the award in Cape Town, South Africa, the Africa Energy Chamber cited Wale Tinubu's "dedication to advancing Africa's energy security, his bold leadership in navigating Oando through periods of uncertainty and transformation, and his pivotal role in demonstrating the power of indigenous companies in driving industrial growth and energy sovereignty across the continent."

Throughout his career, Wale Tinubu, according to the statement, has been a steadfast champion of Africa charting its own destiny by harnessing its abundant resources for the benefit of its people.

"A firm believer that anyone can achieve greatness with vision, determination, and the right team around them, he has led Oando from its modest beginnings as a local downstream operator into a multinational integrated energy player with a robust portfolio spanning exploration and production, power, and renewables.

"His leadership has not only positioned Oando as a continental leader but also symbolised African ambition, ingenuity, and resilience," the statement stressed.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, the company said, is widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence at AEW, reserved for leaders whose contributions have left an indelible mark on Africa's energy sector.

It recognises individuals whose sustained, more than decade-long careers embody remarkable achievements and enduring contributions to the oil, gas, and energy industries.

"Wale Tinubu's recognition was a fitting and well-deserved tribute to a leader who has consistently inspired others to believe in the promise of Africa and the power of its people," the statement noted.