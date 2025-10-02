Somalia: Somali Minister of Communications Attends Arab Internet Security Summit in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, -- Somalia's Minister of Communications and Technology, Mohamed Adan Macalin, has participated in the 2nd Arab Ministers' Council on Internet Security, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The gathering brought together ministers and senior officials from Arab League member states to strengthen cooperation on digital security.

During the summit, Minister Macalin delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the urgency of joint Arab efforts to tackle rising cyber threats. He highlighted several priorities:

Building human capacity and advanced technical skills to safeguard digital infrastructure.

Strengthening critical digital infrastructure essential for national development.

Promoting research and innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

Coordinating a unified Arab position and enhancing international cooperation on cyber issues.

The minister also noted that Somalia recently classified cybersecurity as part of its national security framework, underscoring the government's commitment to developing a resilient digital defense system.

"Somalia is committed to implementing the Council's decisions in order to build a secure digital future, based on resilient infrastructure, innovation, and regional cooperation," Macalin said.

The Arab Council on Internet Security was established to address escalating cyber risks that threaten economies, governance, and social stability in the region. The Riyadh summit comes as Arab states face challenges ranging from ransomware and digital espionage to misinformation campaigns targeting political and financial systems.

By aligning itself with regional cyber defense initiatives, Somalia aims not only to safeguard its digital ecosystem but also to position itself as an active player in shaping the Arab digital security agenda. The move signals Mogadishu's intent to modernize its technology governance and deepen international partnerships in cybersecurity and AI.