Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed to Lay Foundation Stone for $3 Billion Fertilizer Plant in Shabeel Region

Jigjiga, -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is set to lay the foundation stone today for a major fertilizer manufacturing plant in the Shabeel region, an ambitious project valued at nearly $3 billion.

Abiy arrived in Jigjiga on Wednesday night as part of his working visit to Ethiopia's Somali Regional State. His trip began with a brief stop at the Shabeelay tourism project in Faafan Zone, followed by an inspection of ongoing road rehabilitation works in Jigjiga city.

Speaking during his visit, the Prime Minister noted that Jigjiga has undergone significant changes since his earlier trip this year. He highlighted new opportunities in tourism across the Somali Region, pointing to the near-completion of the Gebeta Le Hager tourism complex as a flagship project.

Today, Abiy will lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the Shabeel fertilizer plant, a facility expected to play a crucial role in advancing Ethiopia's agricultural productivity and food security strategy.

The Prime Minister is accompanied on the trip by Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh and Aden Farah, Speaker of the House of Federation.

The fertilizer plant represents one of Ethiopia's largest recent industrial investments. Officials say it will reduce dependency on imports, boost crop yields for local farmers, and strengthen the country's agricultural economy, which employs more than two-thirds of the population.

Abiy's visit underscores Addis Ababa's push to accelerate development in the Somali Regional State, both in terms of infrastructure and large-scale industry. If successful, the Shabeel fertilizer project could become a cornerstone for Ethiopia's long-term vision of agricultural transformation and regional growth.