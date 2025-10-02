South Africa: Unforced Error - How SA's Diplomatic Blunder Risks Its Digital Future

2 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mandira Bagwandeen

By bowing to Beijing over Taiwan, South Africa has provoked a country that is the leader in a technology critical to modern life.

In a geopolitical environment increasingly influenced by technological power, South Africa has taken a significant and potentially self-sabotaging misstep.

Taiwan's recent decision to curb chip exports to South Africa, announced on 23 September 2025, was not a random act of economic aggression; it was a direct tit-for-tat retaliation to Pretoria's repeated diplomatic actions to unilaterally downgrade and rename Taiwan's representative offices.

By bowing to Beijing, South Africa has provoked a country that is the leader in a technology critical to modern life. This move, seemingly made in an attempt to align more closely with China, could hinder and delay South Africa's industrial and digital development for years.

On 21 July 2025, following a delegation led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile to China from 14 to 18 July, Pretoria issued an official notice formalising the renaming of Taiwan's representative offices in Pretoria and Cape Town (officially known as the Taiwan Liaison Office) to the Taipei Commercial Office.

To add insult to injury, the notice issued in the Government Gazette was backdated to take effect from 1 April, reportedly without consultation with Taiwan officials. The South African government, citing its alignment with Beijing's "One-China" policy, also reiterated demands for Taiwan to...

