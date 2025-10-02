Angola: Tourism Minister Considers 'Visit Angola' Brand a Factor in Tourism Expansion

1 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ramiros — Tourism Minister Márcio Daniel on Wednesday considered the "Visit Angola - The Rhythm of Life" brand a crucial source of guidance and information for promoting and expanding the country's tourism potential.

Speaking at the official launch of this tourism instrument, the Minister said the brand is also a "calling card" for presenting the new Angola--tourist-friendly, modern, and competitive--to the world.

He noted that tourism is a strategic driver for Angola, as it generates jobs and boosts trade, attracting investment to sectors such as agriculture and fisheries.

Márcio Daniel acknowledged some challenges that must be addressed to boost the sector, such as improving infrastructure, professional qualifications, and strengthening international promotion.

The launch of Visit Angola - The Rhythm of Life is part of the "Comunica Turismo" Sector Strategic Plan, aimed at attracting tourists and investors and strengthening Angola as an authentic and competitive tourism destination.

The brand represents a bold and distinctive narrative that projects Angola as a destination with its own identity, capable of surprising the world with its cultural, natural, and historical diversity.

The brand launch also included the launch of the "Visit Angola" magazine, website and call center.

The brand has six ambassadors who will promote the country, including fashion designer Nadir Tati, former Miss Universe Leila Lopes, and DJ Jeff.

Over 500 guests, including politicians, tourism agents, and event promoters, attended the event. AKA/QCB/DOJ

