Angola: Defense Minister Calls for Efficiency in Provincial Delegations

Luanda — The Minister of National Defense, Veterans, and Former National Combatants, João Ernesto dos Santos, on Wednesday advocated for efficiency and effectiveness in administrative services from provincial delegations, in order to avoid unnecessary or excessive bureaucracy.

The Minister made this appeal at the opening of the Methodological Training Seminar for Provincial Delegates of Veterans and Former National Combatants, appointed pursuant to Presidential Decree No. 160/25 of August 13, which approves the new Organic Statute of that Ministerial department.

Among other new features, the law transfers all powers over veterans to the supervising ministry, ending the functional subordination of the Provincial Offices to the Provincial Governments, and establishes that these will be fully subordinate to the aforementioned ministry, both functionally and methodologically.

On the occasion, the official highlighted that the organization is in a process of reorganization that aims to resize its structures, taking into account the current challenges, characterized above all by the severe shortage of resources necessary to accommodate staff in the exercise of their responsibilities.

He believes this requires the Executive Branch's aides to perform rigorously in nominating and appointing personnel for positions in times of crisis.

According to the Minister, the training session coincides with the commencement of duties of the Provincial Delegates for Former Combatants and Veterans of the Nation, who took office this Wednesday morning, in accordance with the aforementioned law.

He emphasized that the seminar aims to standardize technical, administrative, and organizational procedures to clarify the competencies and responsibilities of central and decentralized bodies, as well as their relationship with provincial governments.

The Methodological Training Seminar for Provincial Delegates for Former Combatants and Veterans of the Nation will be held in Luanda until Friday, October 3rd, and is aimed at national, provincial, and equivalent directors.

The three-day training will cover topics such as "Modernization of the National Census and Control System, Debate, and Clarifications," "Valuing the Historical Legacy and Preservation of Military Memory," and "Budget Mobility of Delegations: Financial Management, Assets, and Accountability."

The opening ceremony was attended by the Secretaries of State for Military Industry, Afonso Neto, and for Veterans of the Nation, Domingos Tchikanha, representatives of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), and others. CPM/SC/DOJ