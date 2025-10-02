Angola: Tax Olympics 2nd Edition Award Applications Opens

Luanda — Registration for the 2nd Tax Olympics, run by the General Tax Administration (AGT), opened on Wednesday in Luanda. The competition is open to both national and international students, aiming to recognize, promote, and reward initiatives focused on tax education and citizenship.

According to Tax Olympics spokesperson Edna Ferreira, registration runs until October 31st, followed by the qualifying round, which will culminate on December 16th of this year.

According to Ferreira, the initiative is aimed at students at all levels of public and private education, including foreign citizens with permanent residence in Angola and regularly enrolled in public or private educational institutions, aged between 10 and 45. In addition to these groups, the competition also includes the general public. He explained that, in this second edition, AGT introduced a set of innovations to give credibility to the initiative, such as social inclusion, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their condition, has equal opportunities.

She added that innovations have also been introduced in the eligibility and exclusion criteria, in the specific definition of the number of vacancies per category, in the establishment of age limits, in the organization of the competition phases, and in the tie and award criteria.

She recommended that candidates ensure a good internet connection for participation, as the tests will be electronic.

Participants must have a valid identity card and a validated and updated tax identification number for authentication on the AGT competition platform, she reported.

She also emphasized that employees and administrative agents linked to the AGT, tax and customs police officers, and their immediate family members, including direct relatives and ascendants, should not participate.

The spokesperson emphasized that the winners will be recognized with prizes of high symbolic, educational, technological, and monetary value, which will be converted into scholarships and other academic incentives. For this edition, he continued, up to a thousand places will be allocated, with a distribution of 250 places per category.

The competition has four categories: the first for primary education, corresponding to the age limit of 13; the second for lower secondary education, up to 16; the third for upper secondary education, up to 20; and the fourth for higher education, up to 45.

In the first three categories, the first-place winner will receive a medal, a trophy, a computer, and a scholarship valued at 6 million kwanzas. The second-place winner will receive a medal, a trophy, a laptop, and a scholarship valued at 4 million kwanzas; the third-place winner will receive a medal, a trophy, a tablet, and a scholarship valued at 3 million kwanzas.

For higher education, the first-place winner will receive a medal, a trophy, a printer, a MacBook, and a scholarship valued at 6 million kwanzas. the second place will receive a medal, a trophy, a computer and a scholarship valued at 5 million kwanzas and the third place will benefit from a medal, a trophy, a computer and a scholarship valued at 4 million kwanzas.

In the first edition, approximately 400 applications were accepted, evenly distributed across the different educational categories, resulting in 12 finalists in each of the various fields. The winners were students from the provinces of Luanda and Huambo.

The initiative is part of the National Tax Education and Citizenship Program (PNECF) and aims to promote tax literacy, strengthen civic awareness, and encourage voluntary compliance with tax obligations within society. AMC/CS/DOJ