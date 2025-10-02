Namibia: Wallabies' Big-Man Skelton Ready to Impose Himself Against All Blacks

Giant lock Will Skelton said Monday he intends to use his physicality to rattle the All Blacks in Australia's must-win Rugby Championship Test in Perth after missing their agonising defeat in Auckland.

Skelton, who towers 2.03 metres (6ft 6in), was a menace against the British and Irish Lions this year, with his presence also felt in the Wallabies' two Tests against South Africa.

He missed their home double-header against Argentina, because of club commitments with La Rochelle in France, and the 33-24 loss at Eden Park on Saturday which saw the Bledisloe Cup remain in New Zealand hands.

But he is back for Saturday's sold-out match at Perth Stadium, along with fellow power forward Rob Valetini.

Veteran scrum-half Nic White has also rejoined Joe Schmidt's squad after Tate McDermott was ruled out with a hamstring injury, marking his second comeback from retirement.

"It's another opportunity for myself to come in and try and add to the squad, not just be a part of it. Try and be better, bring intensity, bring physicality," Skelton said.

"That's what the squad needs, and that's what we've had the last few weeks.

"I'm thankful that not much has changed in four weeks, in terms of game plan, in terms of structures. I've been training the whole time at La Rochelle, so I feel pretty fit," he added.

While the Wallabies failed to end the All Blacks' 52-match run at Eden Park, they rallied from 20-3 down and were just two points behind going into the last five minutes.

They still have a slim chance of winning a first Rugby Championship in a decade, but must beat New Zealand with a bonus point and hope the Pumas soundly defeat South Africa at Twickenham in London.

"The Rugby Championship is still up for grabs, there's still a lot to play for," Skelton said.

"We want to make everyone in Australia proud of what we do and how we play footy. The (Bledisloe) series might be gone, but we're definitely putting everything we can into winning this Rugby Championship.

"That will start with today's training, and then we'll build the week nicely so that we can really be at our peak come Saturday."