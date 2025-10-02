Namibia: Viksit Bharat Run Unites Indian Diaspora in Windhoek

The High Commission of India hosted the Viksit Bharat run on Sunday at Yellowstone Trails in Ludwigsdorf.

The event formed part of Seva Pakhwada, a fortnight dedicated to service, civic responsibility and community participation.

The run, staged in more than 150 cities worldwide under the theme 'Run to Serve the Nation', commemorated the 75th birthday of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

It further reinforced the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 - India's aspiration to become a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking after the event, India's High Commissioner to Namibia, Rahul Shrivastava, highlighted its significance.

"Viksit translates to 'develop' and Bharat is India. We have set a target for ourselves that by 2047, India will be a developed country," he stated.

He stressed that the initiative aims to engage the diaspora, whose contribution he described as vital to India's development.

The Windhoek programme included a 3km run/walk, during which participants took the Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) pledges, reaffirming their commitment to building a developed and self-sufficient nation.

A tree-planting ceremony followed, symbolising environmental responsibility.

Reflecting on the strong turnout, Shrivastava said "although all Indians, especially those in the diaspora, contribute every day towards the development of India, this fortnight makes them more aware of our common goal.

The turnout was remarkable - nearly one-fourth of the Indian diaspora in Namibia joined, including many children, which shows their commitment to this vision".

Despite the early Sunday start, the event attracted enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora, members of the local community and friends of India.

The High Commission stressed that such initiatives not only reaffirm pride in heritage but also strengthen bonds across the global diaspora, creating a shared network of service, inspiration and purpose.

