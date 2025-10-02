Namibia: NNN Reminds Commercial Farmers of Duties

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah yesterday reminded the country's commercial farmers that for Namibia to succeed in its food security efforts and strengthen its agricultural value chains, their involvement and interest in key government policies and programmes will be of paramount importance.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made this call during yesterday's site visit to Camp Xain Quaz, where she met and held extensive engagements with commercial farmers from various pockets of the Omaheke region.

During the engagement, Nandi-Ndaitwah informed the region's commercial farmers about the importance of cultivating a keen interest in the government's policies and programmes and encouraged them to continue playing their role in further improving the country's agricultural sector.

"For me, this engagement today is timely, considering that Omaheke region is a strategic hub for cattle farming and serves as a major economic driver for both the local economy and Namibia's trading relations within markets abroad.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Namibia is well-known as one of the leading producers and exporters of beef in the international market. This reputation stems from our commitment to natural cattle feeding practices, which ensures the high quality of our beef," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She continued: "The government is, however, deeply aware of the various challenges faced by the farmers. These challenges include diseases affecting cattle, the devastating impact of drought on livestock survival, persistent water scarcity, the scourge of cattle theft, and the ongoing need for improved market access.

However, I want to assure you that over the years, the government has not been idle. We have implemented various measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change, such as allocating fodder feedings to affected farmers during periods of drought. The government continues to support the drilling of boreholes to address water scarcity affecting both livestock and human needs."

But the government alone will not be able to timeously and effectively deliver on all fronts, as per the growing demands of modern agricultural endeavours, she said.

"Therefore, as commercial farmers, you also have a role to play in ensuring the diversification of production and expansion of domestic value addition. This, in return, will contribute to job creation and an affordable local beef supply. I want to assure you that the government welcomes collaboration with the private sector, including commercial farmers, on developing strategies to feed the Namibian nation while growing the economy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

[email protected]