Namibia: Nampost to Launch Social Grant Payment

Namibia Post Limited (NamPost) will launch its pilot Social Cash Grant Payment programme next week at selected post offices and mobile sites, ahead of a nationwide rollout.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, NamPost Corporate Communications Officer, Joseph Teofelus, stated the pilot phase will be launched on 9 October 2025, while the nationwide rollout is scheduled for 13 October 2025.

He explained the pilot phase will be conducted at the Okahandja and Otjiwarongo post offices. Mobile payouts will take place at Groot Aub and Otjimbingwe, with the initiative testing operational readiness before full-scale implementation.

Teofelus outlined NamPost's structured in-branch payment schedule, which has Old Age grants set for 13 to 15 October, Child and Disability grants for 16 to 18 October, and the Conditional Basic Income Grant for 20 to 21 October.

He explained that beneficiaries who miss their scheduled dates may collect their grants from 23 to 29 October at any NamPost branch and those receiving multiple grants can collect all during their first visit.

"Mobile payments will begin on 13 October, with updates shared via radio, community notice boards, and NamPost's social media platforms," said Teofelus.

He further noted that re-registration will now occur in October, instead of December as previously announced, with beneficiaries required to present a national ID or passport and their current grant card during the process, which will be conducted at both mobile pay points and post offices.

Teofelus advised representatives of beneficiaries who are bedridden to notify NamPost and/or local councillor offices in advance so that special arrangements can be made.

"NamPost is committed to ensuring safe, dignified, and convenient access to grants during the transition," said the statement. -Nampa