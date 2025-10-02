Namibia: All Eyes On Karuli for 400m Final

Namibia's top para-athletes are still in action at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, India, where they are determined to make their mark on the global stage.

Leading the charge today is Petrus Karuli (T37), who will line up in the men's 400m T37 final. Team manager T'neil Young confirmed that Karuli is fully prepared and motivated ahead of his showdown.

"Karuli has been training hard, and we believe he is ready to put on a strong performance in the final," Young said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But before Karuli takes centre stage, Namibia's sprinting stars will look to book their spots in the finals. In the men's 100m T11 Round 1, three-time Paralympic medallist Ananias Shikongo, guided by Even Tjiuiju, will be in action alongside compatriot Chris Kinda, who is guided by Kelvin Goagoseb, and Immanuel Bernardo with guide Onesmus Nekundi. The Namibian trio will be hoping to advance to the next round in what promises to be a competitive event.

On the women's side, Lahja Iipinge (T12), supported by guide Paulus Filipus, delivered an incredible performance in the women's 400m T12 Round 1 - Heat 1 on Tuesday. She came second with a new Personal Best of 59.78 seconds after struggling for two years to break it, just behind Venezuela's Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez (58.93s). She narrowly missed out on the semi-finals.

However, Iipinge will test her speed in the women's 100m T12 heats today. Her performance will determine her progress into the finals of the championships.

Namibia's campaign does not stop there. On Saturday, Iipinge will return to the track for the 200m T12 Round 1 (four heats), once again relying on her guide to push her through a challenging field.

Also flying the Namibian flag in the sprints will be Denzel Namene (T44), who is entered in the men's 200m T44 Round 1 (two heats). Namene will be eager to deliver a statement performance as he continues his international development.

Meanwhile, Paralympic gold medallist Johanna Benson (T37), Namibia's trailblazer in para-athletics, will feature in the women's 200m T37 heats. Benson, who has inspired a new generation of Namibian athletes, will be hoping to add another strong performance to her decorated career.

[email protected]