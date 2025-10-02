Namibia: New Currency Series Officially in Circulation

Since the end of September 2025, the latest series of upgraded banknotes and new coins, which were introduced by the central bank earlier this year, have been available at commercial banks and ATMs countrywide. The Bank of Namibia officially issued the upgraded Namibia Dollar banknotes and the new coinage series into circulation at a ceremony held in Mariental at the end of last month.

The Bank of Namibia has confirmed that all current coins and banknotes remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the upgraded series. The central bank urged the public to familiarise themselves with the new security features using the "look, feel, and tilt" principle to ensure confidence when transacting with the new currency.

"Today marks a historic moment as we usher into circulation the upgraded banknotes and an entirely reimagined coinage series. The Namibia Dollar has always stood as a declaration of confidence in ourselves, our economy, and our future.

This upgraded series enhances the durability, inclusivity, and security of our currency, while telling the rich story of who we are as Namibians. It is more than money; it is a mirror of our nation's resilience, our heritage, and our aspirations," central bank governor Johannes !Gawaxab had said.

He described the official issuance as both a moment of renewal and continuity in Namibia's monetary journey.

The new banknotes and coins were initially unveiled at the end of July this year by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who said the upgrade was are a necessary step, given Namibia's banknotes were last updated in 2012 while the domestic coin series has remained unchanged since 1993.

"Change is, therefore, long overdue because technological advances have progressed, and Namibia must stay on par with the rest of the world. It is essential to ensure that banknotes and coins are designed for durability, easily recognisable, authentic, and secure in order to help prevent counterfeiting and maintain confidence," the President said at the time.

Meanwhile, the central bank noted the choice of Mariental for the official issuance was deliberate, reflecting the BoN's commitment to inclusivity and to ensuring national milestones are celebrated beyond the capital city.

"In doing so, the bank affirms the message that the Namibia Dollar is more than a medium of exchange; it continues to be a unifying national symbol that belongs to every Namibian, in every town and region," the central bank stated.

BoN elaborated that the new coinage series has been fully reimagined with updated dimensions, materials, and weights to make them smaller, lighter, and more durable. Beyond functionality, the coins are rich in symbolism, representing the economic sectors that power Namibia's growth and identity.

"Agriculture is honoured through mahangu on the ten cent coin, renewable energy and manufacturing are represented on the twenty cent coin, the beauty of Namibia's tourism is showcased through Sossusvlei and Deadvlei on the fifty cent coin, retail is captured in the one dollar coin, while the five dollar coin celebrates mining through the dual imagery of a rough and polished diamond. Together, the series pays tribute to the resilience and diversity of Namibia's economy and the industries that sustain livelihoods and drive progress," the central bank explained.

The upgraded banknotes also carry forward Namibia's story, blending tradition with innovation. They retain the portraits of Founding President Sam Nujoma and Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi on the front, while the reverse continues to feature the iconic wildlife that symbolises Namibia's natural heritage. Enhancements to the series include the use of a composite substrate on the ten- and twenty dollar notes that combines the durability of polymer with the traditional feel of paper, alongside modern security features such as colour-shifting inks, transparent and embossed windows, and tactile marks for the visually impaired. The designs have been refined with cleaner lines and richer colours, offering both a fresh look and greater protection against counterfeiting.