Namibia: DBN Appoints Ndove As CEO

The Development Bank of Namibia's Board of Directors, in consultation with the finance minister, has announced the five-year appointment of Titus Ndove as CEO, effective 1 November 2025.

The Board stated it is confident Ndove has the competence and experience required to drive the DBN's Integrated Strategic Plan.

Ndove has over twenty years of experience in financial sector leadership, public sector management, and economic policy and brings a proven track record of advancing institutional excellence and national development.

His academic background includes a Master of Science in Financial Economics from the University of London, a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Namibia, and executive training from leading institutions such as the London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School, and the International Monetary Fund. He is also a Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI) Graduate Fellow, specializing in debt markets, with exposure to global best practices through collaboration with the World Bank, IMF, and African Development Bank.

Prior to joining DBN, Ndove served as executive director and accounting officer at both the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Ministry of Finance, where he provided strategic oversight for national infrastructure, fiscal policy, public debt management, and financial sector regulation.

His career also includes senior roles at Standard Bank Namibia and the Bank of Namibia, where he was responsible for market intelligence, financial market operations, and the management of international reserves and government debt portfolios.

Ndove has contributed to national and regional development through service on statutory boards and committees, including as a Non-Executive Ex-Officio member of the Bank of Namibia Board of Directors, as well as the UNAM Council, NamRA Board, and the National Council of Higher Education.

He currently serves on the boards of Namdeb Diamond Corporation and Namdeb Diamond Holdings, and has chaired key regional committees such as the Southern African Customs Union Finance and Audit Committee.

Throughout his career, Ndove has championed inclusive and sustainable development.

His expertise in financial markets, public sector reform, and infrastructure development will be instrumental in advancing the Bank's mandate and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for Namibia's growth.

As DBN pursues its 2029 Integrated Strategic Business Plan and vision to be the development partner of choice, Ndove's leadership will be pivotal in driving innovative solutions, strengthening stakeholder confidence, and delivering impactful outcomes that support Namibia's socio-economic transformation.

DBN yesterday stated that as a State-owned enterprise, it recognises its vital role in supporting the national agenda and responding to the priorities of government and people.

"The bank remains steadfast in its commitment to matters of national importance, mobilizing resources, enabling inclusive growth, and delivering on our mandate to foster sustainable development for all Namibians.

Under the stewardship of our new chief executive officer, we reaffirm our dedication to serving the nation with service excellence, integrity, accountability, and a shared sense of purpose," reads the DBN statement.