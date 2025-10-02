Namibia: Omeya to Host Nedbank for Good Series Final

The 2025 Nedbank for Good Series will conclude tomorrow, with the much-anticipated final at the Omeya Golf Club.

A total of 25 finalists will tee off in what promises to be a thrilling showdown of Namibia's top amateur golfers, all while contributing to a worthy cause.

The series has grown into more than just a competition. Each year, it channels funds towards a chosen cause.

This year's beneficiary is Agra ProVision, which supports agricultural communities with training and services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The total amount raised will be revealed at the prize-giving on Friday.

The finalists represent winners from regional events hosted across Namibia, including Omeya, Oranjemund, Gobabis, Okahandja, Mariental, Oshakati, Grootfontein, Outjo, Henties Bay, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Windhoek.

This widespread participation highlights both the growing popularity of the series and its mission to take golf to communities nationwide.

Organiser Dan Zwiebel said the 2025 edition has been a landmark year.

"We're proud to have added three new venues, reaching all 13 registered golf courses in Namibia for the first time," he said.

For the players, Friday promises more than just a contest.

The finalists will be treated to full hospitality, including accommodation and transport, in recognition of their achievements.

Nedbank Namibia's chief commercial officer JG van Graan said the event continues to combine sport with purpose.

"The proceeds directly support Agra ProVision. It's about making a tangible difference in people's lives while celebrating the game of golf," he said.

Currently in its sixth year, the Nedbank for Good Series has raised millions for charity while expanding its footprint to every golf course in the country.