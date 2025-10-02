Kenya: Kisumu, UN-Habitat Sign Sh2.7bn Deal for Social Housing Upgrade

Kisumu — Kisumu has signed a Letter of Intent with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to roll out a large-scale social housing upgrade programme in the county.

The initiative, valued at Sh2.7 billion for both Kisumu and Nairobi, aims to promote sustainable, inclusive, and community-led urban development under the Partnership for the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda (PINUA) plan.

The signing ceremony took place in Kisumu, with Governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o representing the county government and UN-Habitat Executive Director in Kenya, Anaclaudia Rossbach, signing on behalf of the UN agency.

Under the agreement, both parties commit to jointly implementing the housing upgrade project, which Governor Nyong'o said will primarily target vulnerable groups.

"The PINUA programme [is] designed to benefit the most vulnerable members of the community," Nyong'o said, reaffirming his administration's commitment to fostering sustainable neighborhoods equipped with essential services.

Beginning November 1, 2025, the county government, working with UN-Habitat, will launch pilot projects in Kibuye Estate and Muhoroni Sub-County, based on designs and models developed through extensive public participation.

The programme will focus on upgrading informal settlements by providing essential social infrastructure such as schools, sanitation facilities, affordable rental housing, early childhood development centres, and public open spaces.

It also supports incremental housing models, allowing families to progressively build and eventually own decent homes.

Rossbach emphasized UN-Habitat's global commitment to driving transformative change in urban areas:

"This partnership is crucial in advancing our new strategy, which focuses on improving housing access and digitally transforming informal settlements for everyone."

According to UN-Habitat housing architect Fred Omenya, the pilot phase will begin in January 2026 with the construction of two blocks of 24 housing units in Kibuye Estate.

360 units

The full project will eventually deliver 360 affordable one- and two-bedroom units, which will remain part of the county's rental housing stock.

UN-Habitat will fully fund construction, with costs estimated at Sh1.8 million for one-bedroom units, Sh2.4 million for two-bedroom units, and Sh2.7 million for three-bedroom units.

In Muhoroni's Shauri Yako area, the project will adopt a cooperative financial model backed by the European Union, enabling the construction of up to 800 housing units of varying sizes.

Of these, the project will provide 20 homes free of charge to the most vulnerable families, while financing the remaining 780 units through cooperative savings and loans.

Omenya clarified that redevelopment in Kibuye will be carefully managed.

"We're not demolishing the entire Kibuye Estate. Only five blocks will be taken down to make room for two high-rise buildings, which will house half of the current residents across 24 units."

The project, he stressed, follows extensive public consultations to ensure it reflects community needs and aspirations.

Governor Nyong'o framed the initiative as part of a broader social contract with Kisumu's residents:

"This project is about more than just housing -- it's about dignity, opportunity, and peace. By investing in secure, inclusive homes, Kisumu is demonstrating that housing for all is achievable."