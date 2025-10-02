Somalia: Somali Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect in Mogadishu's Garasbaaley District

2 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali police have arrested a key suspect linked to a series of armed robberies and a shooting incident that sparked public outrage in Garasbaaley district, south of the capital Mogadishu, security officials said Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Hassan Nur Abdi, was apprehended during a planned security operation conducted by officers from the Garasbaaley police station, following weeks of complaints from residents over violent crimes committed by individuals wearing government uniforms.

According to police sources, Ibrahim allegedly opened fire on a civilian during a robbery, causing serious injuries. The attack, which took place several months ago, triggered fear and anger among the local population, prompting authorities to launch a targeted investigation.

"After extensive efforts, our officers successfully captured the suspect believed to be behind this heinous act," said a senior police official who requested anonymity. "He will now face justice in accordance with the laws of the country."

The Somali Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining public order, vowing to continue regular operations to curb crime in Mogadishu and other parts of the country.

"We will not tolerate any acts of banditry or threats to public safety. Our forces remain vigilant and will take swift action against anyone involved in criminal activities," the police statement said.

Authorities also urged members of the public to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activities to help ensure community safety.

