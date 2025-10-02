Zimbabwe: Princess Anne Visits Mwanaka Farm, Praises Zim Farmer for 'Feeding the Nation'

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, made a historic royal visit to Mwanaka Farm in Cambridge, celebrating the achievements of UK-based Zimbabwean farmer David Mwanaka and highlighting her lifelong passion for supporting farmers across the UK.

A Royal Welcome

Princess Anne was warmly greeted by Mwanaka and local dignitaries upon her arrival at the farm, which has become a hub for sustainable farming and community engagement. Touring the farm's operations, the Princess showed particular curiosity about the crops, asking detailed questions about maize cultivation and the different varieties of pumpkins grown on the farm.

"Your work here is truly feeding the nation," Princess Anne remarked, praising Mwanaka for his dedication to providing high-quality produce to communities across the region. Her keen interest in the crops and farming methods underscored her longstanding commitment to understanding and supporting agricultural innovation in the UK.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

An Emotional Moment

For Mwanaka, standing next to the Princess was a deeply emotional experience. "I am at a loss for words. I am so emotional right now," he said, his voice filled with gratitude. He repeatedly thanked the royal family for their recognition and support, describing the visit as "a dream come true" and a moment he would treasure forever.

A Celebration of Culture

Adding a festive touch to the visit, were students from Milton Primary Academy. Their vibrant performances delighted the royal visitor and the assembled guests, showcasing the school's commitment to cultural diversity and inclusion.

Princess Anne expressed admiration for the young performers. "It's wonderful to see children and learning about farming with such energy and pride," she said, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange in fostering understanding across communities.

Community Engagement

The Princess also took time to meet local residents, employees as she toured the farm produce at a community event, discussing challenges and opportunities in agriculture, education, and rural development. She encouraged continued efforts to support farmers and communities alike, emphasising the crucial role agriculture plays in everyday life.

As the visit drew to a close, Princess Anne thanked Mr. Mwanaka and the community for their hospitality and dedication to sustainable farming and cultural preservation. She also planted a tree upon her departure. Her visit underscored both the impact of Zimbabwean farmers in the UK and the power of cultural collaboration to strengthen community ties.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mwanaka Farm will be remembered not just for its agricultural achievements but for hosting a truly royal celebration of curiosity, culture, community, and heartfelt emotion.