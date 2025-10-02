South Africa: President Ramaphosa Calls for Immediate Release of Global Sumud Flotilla Abductees

President Cyril Ramaphosa. His remarks came in the wake of a report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry that found Israel responsible for acts of genocide against Palestine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the Israeli government to immediately release South Africans and other nationals abducted as part of Israeli authorities' interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission delivering aid to Gaza.

In a statement on Thursday, President Ramaphosa said the interception in international waters, off the coast of Gaza, reinforces Israel's continued violation of international law and infliction of suffering, including starvation, on the Palestinian people.

South Africans who were on board the flotilla include Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, Zukiswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla, while confirmation is pending on the abduction of Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver.

"The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region.

"On behalf of our Government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid.

"The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla," the President said.

President Ramaphosa said this action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded.

"South Africa calls on Israel to ensure that the life-saving cargo transported by this flotilla reaches the people of Gaza, as the flotilla represents solidarity with Gaza, not confrontation with Israel.

"South Africa supports the call by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Israel to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza and allow the entry of life-saving material through all means possible.

"My thoughts are with all of the abductees and their families and it is my expectation that Israel will release the human rights activists as these abductions serve no purpose in the context of efforts to secure peace in the Middle East," the President said.