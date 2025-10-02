South Africa: Spring Into Renewal - Tapping Into the Energy of the Season

Every year is divided neatly into four seasons, each with its own unique purpose and energy. In nature, colours change, the temperature increases or decreases, and daily activities adjust - all in accordance with a rhythm that is time-tested, and true. These seasonal cycles affect us profoundly, and have a significant impact on our mood, our energy and our sense of resolve.

We would do well to embrace the very best of each season, once it arrives (especially as an alternative to bemoaning the bits that don't suit us!). We have no control over weather patterns and seasonal changes, and so the most beneficial option, it seems, is to make the very best of the season that we find ourselves in.

Nature nurtures

Spring seems to bring forth colour, warmth and a sense of renewed energy and possibility. The sun starts to rise earlier, birds return from their migrations and cheerfully announce their return, blossoms burst forth from the trees and plants emerge from their dormancy and begin to flower.

Considering all this positive activity in the natural world, the first thing it makes sense to do is to get out there and witness it. Observing the natural world in...