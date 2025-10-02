South Africa: Take Two for Nelson Mandela Bay's Controversial New Acting City Manager

Former Bitou Municipality city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo was appointed as the Nelson Mandela Bay metro's 18th acting city manager on Tuesday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro's acting chief operating officer, Lonwabo Ngoqo, has been appointed as the municipality's 18th acting city manager in 10 years - and the 16th since 2020.

The contract of former acting city manager Ted Pillay came to an end on Tuesday.

The metro's current city manager, Dr Noxolo Nqwazi, is on trial in the commercial crimes court for tender fraud and corruption. There is a disciplinary hearing against her as well, but a legal opinion from a top lawyer in the city indicates that the metro is not likely to succeed in having her dismissed.

The council has failed to decide on her position over the past two years, and there is a standoff over her dismissal. The Treasury refuses to pay her a settlement while her disciplinary hearing is pending. As a result, the city has had a succession of acting city managers.

On Tuesday night, metro director of communications Sithembiso Soyaya said, "As part of council's interventions, advocate Ngoqo has been appointed as acting city manager for a period of three months. This...