Nigeria: Ikoyi Club 1938 Kicks Off 87th Anniversary Celebrations With Fanfare

Nigeria's foremost socio-cultural sports club, Ikoyi Club 1938, has kicked off celebration of its 87th anniversary with series of programmes lined up.

Disclosing this at a pre anniversary Press Briefing in Lagos on Monday, Vice Chairman of the Club, who also doubles as Chairman, Organising Committee of the 87th anniversary celebration, Bolaji Martins, said that the anniversary celebration commenced with the official press briefing and will run through to Sunday, October 5th, 2025.

According to him, part of the celebrations include Staff Engagement and Anniversary Symposium/Business that took place yesterday evening.

"This will be followed by junior member's party on Wednesday before a glamorous evening of fashion, music, dance and more for Ladies in the evening," he noted.

Thursday, September 2nd has been dedicated to the Elders while Digital Night, an exploration of the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the world will hold Thursday evening.

Aviation Day is slated for Friday before Millennial Vibes in the evening. Saturday, October 4th will witness another bumper day with Health Walk in the morning, followed by International/Global Cultural Day and more.

Saturday would be rounded off with Black Tie event in the evening.

He disclosed that Sunday, October 5th is the anniversary grand finale and Gala night. Themed Heritage and Legacy; the anniversary emphasizes the club's long history and enduring legacy as a symbol of prestige and excellence.

Ikoyi Club was originally set up as European Club in 1938. Akinwumi Akintola is Ikoyi Club 1938 Chairman.