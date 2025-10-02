Nigeria: Osimhen Fires Galatasaray to Famous Win Over Liverpool

1 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, returned from Injury lay-off to snatch a vital UEFA Champions League 1-0 win for Galatasaray against Liverpool in Istanbul.

The defeat was a second successive defeat suffered by Liverpool.

Osimhen who has been on the sideline since he copped an ankle injury on duty for Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Uyo, put away a penalty after 16 minutes and Galatasaray then resisted the pressure from mighty Liverpool to win their first game in the group phase of the Champions League.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He had at least two other chances to give his team a more convincing victory.

The Super Eagles striker also became the first Nigeria to score double figures in the Champions League after Obafemi Martins netted nine goals in this competition.

It was remarkable fight back by the Turkish champions after they were humbled 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their opening group tie.

Liverpool Head coach Arne Slot left talisman Mohamed Salah on the bench after the Reds lost at Crystal Palace, but the Premier League champions failed to fire amid a constant cacophony of noise at RAMS Park.

And, to add to Liverpool's misery, goalkeeper Alisson went off injured in the second half after pulling off a superb save from Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen.

Slot introduced Salah and Alexander Isak just after the hour in an attempt to salvage something but it was to no avail.

Liverpool thought they would get the chance to rescue a point when referee Turpin pointed to the spot after Ibrahima Konate went down, but the decision was overturned following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

RESULTS

Atalanta 2-1 C'Brugge

Almaty 0-5 R'Madrid

Atletico 5-1 Frankfurt

Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Tottenham

Chelsea 1-0 Benfica

Galatasaray 1-0 Liverpool

Inter 3-0 S'Prague

Marseille 4-0 Ajax

Pafos 1-5 B'Munich

TODAY

Qarabag v Copenhagen

Royale v Newcastle

Arsenal v Olympiacos

Barcelona v PSG

Leverkusen v PSV

Dortmund v Ath Bilbao

Monaco v Man City

Napoli v Sporting

Villarreal v Juventus

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.