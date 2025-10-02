Africa: Dei Biopharma Dismisses False Exodus Claims, Reaffirms Commitment to Africa's Healthcare Future

Uganda's flagship pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant, Dei BioPharma, has dismissed as false and malicious reports alleging a mass exodus of its senior scientists from the company's state-of-the-art vaccine and drug manufacturing complex in Kigogwa-Matugga.

A blogger had earlier claimed that Group CEO Hirak Kumar Sen, Head of Human Capital Olivia Kemigisa, and Company Pharmacist Dr Arthur Kayanja had all walked out on the company.

However, officials at Dei Biopharma say the allegations are grossly misleading. Company Pharmacist Dr Kayanja has confirmed that he fully remains engaged and continues to serve as its lead pharmacist, playing a key role in the production and regulatory compliance of vaccines and medicines.

"I have not at any one time left Dei Biopharma Ltd. I am executing my responsibilities as company pharmacist. Please treat any information to the contrary as fake news," Dr Kayanja said on Wednesday, October 1.

On the reported exits of Hirak Kumar and Olivia Kemigisa, company officials noted that two were indeed exited after after performance reviews.

"The two are not scientists as the blog article claims," officials said, emphasizing that Dei BioPharma remains on course with its core mission. They underscored that the narrative of an "exodus" is a serious distortion that borders on fake news.

Dei Biopharma, owned by medical industrialist and innovator Dr Matthias Magoola, has been hailed as a landmark investment in Africa's healthcare self-sufficiency.

With a modern complex in Matugga designed to produce vaccines, biologicals, and essential medicines, the company represents Uganda's ambition to become a continental hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"The company's vision remains intact and stronger than ever. Dei BioPharma continues to attract top scientific talent, partner with regulatory agencies, and deliver innovations that will strengthen Africa's health security," Dr Kayanja said.

The company reaffirmed that it is steadily advancing its pipeline of medicines and vaccines and that Uganda's healthcare sector--and Africa at large--should expect sustained impact from its work.