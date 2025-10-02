Uganda: Kyankwanzi Launches Yellow Fever Vaccination Campaign

1 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Fred Ssewajje

Kyankwanzi District has launched a Yellow Fever vaccination campaign at Butemba College Senior Secondary School, bringing together health officials, district leaders, and students to raise awareness and encourage immunization.

In his opening remarks, headteacher Samuel Sebitebe thanked the district for choosing his school to host the launch.

"We appreciate the district for giving us the opportunity to host this important event," he said.

District Health Officer Dr John Serebe urged students to take advantage of the vaccination opportunity.

"We urge students to adhere to health principles, especially immunization, to stay safe from Yellow Fever. Get immunized today!"

Moses Mwishaka, a senior epidemiologist from the Ministry of Health, explained that Yellow Fever is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and can cause symptoms similar to Malaria, Typhoid, or Ebola, including fever, vomiting, yellowing of the eyes, and bleeding.

"Vaccination is the best way to prevent it, and it offers lifelong protection. Each vaccinated person will receive a card, which can later be exchanged for a Yellow Fever Card required for international travel," he said.

District Resident Commissioner Sharon Ankunda thanked the government for organizing the campaign and encouraged students to participate.

"We urge pupils to accept the vaccine and protect themselves against Yellow Fever," she said.

John Mpuuga, the Kyankwanzi District champion, stressed the importance of utilizing the campaign, noting that accessing the vaccine afterward would be challenging.

Chief Administrative Officer Fred Kizito Mukasa shared his personal experience of missing a flight to China due to lack of a Yellow Fever certificate and urged students to inform their peers about the campaign.

The vaccination drive aims to protect the community from Yellow Fever, and officials called on residents to participate actively and stay informed about the disease and its prevention.

