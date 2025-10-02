Uganda: Fort Portal Health Experts Challenge Kitagwenda Leaders On Accountability in Health Services

1 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Ivan Mugisha

Health experts from Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital have urged Kitagwenda district leaders to strengthen accountability and coordination in health service delivery to improve access and quality for local communities.

The high-level dialogue, held Wednesday at Kitagwenda district headquarters, brought together district officials and health managers to enhance collaboration between Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital and Ntara Health Centre IV, the district's main referral facility.

Dr Abahiza Archbald Newton Sebahire, leading the Fort Portal team, expressed concern over persistent absenteeism and late reporting among health workers, which he said continues to undermine service delivery.

"Absenteeism and late coming are some of the biggest bottlenecks undermining health services. If we do not deal with these issues head-on, our people will continue to suffer unnecessarily," Dr Bahiza said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He called on the Chief Administrative Officer and the District Health Officer to take decisive action against errant staff, including sanctions or interdiction for persistent offenders.

The meeting also highlighted the Ministry of Health's strategic focus on health promotion, disease prevention, and the "One Health" approach.

While national achievements have been acknowledged, stakeholders noted that district-level challenges continue to limit effective primary health care.

Regional referral hospitals, including Fort Portal RRH, are mandated to provide technical support to districts within their catchment areas.

This engagement is part of ongoing efforts to bridge coordination gaps and ensure communities access quality health services.

Participants agreed that improving health service delivery requires stronger accountability, better resource use, and closer collaboration between hospitals and district health facilities.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.