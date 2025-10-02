Uganda: Fort Portal Health Experts Challenge Kitagwenda Leaders On Accountability in Health Services

Health experts from Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital have urged Kitagwenda district leaders to strengthen accountability and coordination in health service delivery to improve access and quality for local communities.

The high-level dialogue, held Wednesday at Kitagwenda district headquarters, brought together district officials and health managers to enhance collaboration between Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital and Ntara Health Centre IV, the district's main referral facility.

Dr Abahiza Archbald Newton Sebahire, leading the Fort Portal team, expressed concern over persistent absenteeism and late reporting among health workers, which he said continues to undermine service delivery.

"Absenteeism and late coming are some of the biggest bottlenecks undermining health services. If we do not deal with these issues head-on, our people will continue to suffer unnecessarily," Dr Bahiza said.

He called on the Chief Administrative Officer and the District Health Officer to take decisive action against errant staff, including sanctions or interdiction for persistent offenders.

The meeting also highlighted the Ministry of Health's strategic focus on health promotion, disease prevention, and the "One Health" approach.

While national achievements have been acknowledged, stakeholders noted that district-level challenges continue to limit effective primary health care.

Regional referral hospitals, including Fort Portal RRH, are mandated to provide technical support to districts within their catchment areas.

This engagement is part of ongoing efforts to bridge coordination gaps and ensure communities access quality health services.

Participants agreed that improving health service delivery requires stronger accountability, better resource use, and closer collaboration between hospitals and district health facilities.