Uganda: NRM Mothers Camp At Parliament Seeking Shs150m Medical Assistance for Ailing Child

More than 30 mothers affiliated with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) stormed Parliament on Tuesday, demanding financial assistance for medical bills of ailing children.

The group, led by Juliet Nabakooza, NRM Vice Chairperson for Mbarara District, and Cate Nimusiima, set up camp just meters from the main gate.

They brought sleeping mats, bags, and cups, vowing to stay until they receive help.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ms Nimusiima is the mother of Aine Mbabazi Gift, a child currently receiving treatment for myasthenia gravis - a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the communication between nerves and muscles, leading to muscle weakness - at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, with bills approaching Shs150 million.

"What brought us here is to seek humble assistance, starting with our beloved Speaker Anita Among and other members of Parliament, because I am overwhelmed by my daughter's medical bills," said Cate Nimusiima.

Nimusiima described the long and exhausting journey to secure treatment for her daughter.

"We have moved through multiple hospitals--from Mbarara Hospital to Mulago Referral Hospital, then Lubowa," Ms Nimusiima said.

"She has been diagnosed with myasthenia gravis and has been undergoing plasma exchange every two weeks. Eventually, we were referred to Aga Khan Hospital in Kenya, where she is now in intensive care, and the bills have reached Shs150 million."

Ms Nabakooza emphasized the determination of the group to stay at Parliament until help arrives.

"We are not going anywhere. If it means sleeping here, we shall, and if the police arrest us, we are ready to be taken to prison, where we trust our leaders will find us for assistance," she said.

The mothers, largely from Buzibwera and Mbarara, stressed that they are loyal NRM supporters and expect the party, as well as well-wishers, MPs, and cabinet ministers, to help mobilize funds for the medical treatment.

"We have chosen to camp here because our Speaker is a mother who can help us mobilize support. Bills have increased, we have tried all avenues for assistance, and we shall not leave--even if it means arrest," Nabakooza added.

Other members of the group, including Charity Mugisha, an LC1 flag bearer under NRM, echoed the call for assistance.

"We are here to seek financial support after failing to raise the full bill. We appeal to the president of our party and our elder parents to assist us," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune disease that weakens muscles, affecting the eyes, face, mouth, and limbs.

Symptoms include double vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty speaking and swallowing, and general muscle weakness.