Central Africa: How Visit Rwanda Deals Have Promoted Local Tourism

Rwanda is making headlines on the global stage after securing long-term sponsorship deals with the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA and the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL.

The deals make Rwanda the first African country to partner with teams in both leagues.

Under the agreements, Visit Rwanda will become the exclusive jersey patch sponsor for the Clippers and the official coffee sponsor at their home venue, Intuit Dome.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The brand will feature prominently on all home and away game jerseys and practice kits.

Also read: Visit Rwanda signs new partnership agreements with NBA, NFL teams

Launched in May 2018 with a high-profile partnership with Arsenal Football Club, the campaign, designed by Rwanda Development Board (RDB), highlights Rwanda's rich culture, landscapes, and unique wildlife experiences.

Subsequent partnerships with Paris Saint-Germain, the Basketball Africa League, and now U.S. sports teams have amplified Rwanda's visibility across Europe, Africa, and America.

"Since the launch of Visit Rwanda initiative, we have nearly doubled tourism revenue, reaching $650 million in 2024. This demonstrates the strength of the Visit Rwanda campaign in driving growth and generating increased revenue for the tourism sector," said Valliere Sheja, the Chief Strategy and Communications Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Also read: Why Visit Rwanda is targeting the US sports market

The NBA and NFL deals come on the back of a decade of rapid tourism growth in Rwanda. In 2017, tourism revenues stood at $438 million, with 94,000 visitors to national parks generating $18.7 million, predominantly from Volcanoes National Park.

Rwanda was also ranked as Africa's third leading MICE tourism destination by ICCA.

Despite a slight dip in 2018 to $425 million, global media exposure helped Rwanda reach over 250 million people, solidifying its reputation as an African tourist hotspot.

Revenues rebounded in 2019 to $498 million, marking a 17% increase, with national parks welcoming 110,400 visitors. That year also saw the PSG partnership, expanding Rwanda's international visibility.

Also read: Could South America be Visit Rwanda next stop? Brazil envoy thinks so

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa Rwanda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted tourism in 2020, with revenues plummeting to $121 million and park visits dropping to 36,000.

Recovery began in 2021, with revenues climbing to $164 million, surpassing projections and signaling the sector's resilience.

By 2022, tourism revenues had soared to $445 million, a 171% increase from 2021, attracting 109,800 visitors to national parks.

In 2023, tourism earnings reached $620 million, surpassing 2019 levels by 24%, with the leisure segment contributing $236 million and the MICE sector growing to $95 million.

Rwanda hosted 160 international events that year, drawing 65,000 delegates.

The upward trajectory continued in 2024, with revenues reaching $647 million, fueled by a 27% increase in gorilla tourism and an 11% rise in air travel.

Major events included the Africa Food Systems Forum, Africa CEO Forum, ICANN 80 Meeting, the 3rd IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon, FIA General Assemblies & Prize Giving, and the Basketball Africa League.

The Tourism Revenue Sharing Program funded 105 community projects worth over RWF 3.27 billion, supporting agriculture, infrastructure, and equipment.

With its strategic focus, Rwanda aims to achieve $1 billion in annual tourism revenue by 2029. High-profile partnerships, global media exposure, and investment in premium experiences continue to position Rwanda as a leading example of how strategic branding and sports sponsorships can transform a country's tourism.