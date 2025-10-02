Rwanda: Caravane Du Rire Returns With Three Weeks of Comedy in Kigali

1 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eliane Irakoze

The Caravane du Rire is coming back to the stage October with a new format, promising laughter, creativity, and cultural fusion. Running from October 16 to 31, this year's edition dubbed 'KGL Specials' will be staged across three weeks, in three different venues, and in three different languages.

Unlike past editions, this year's festival breaks new ground by offering comedy in English, French, and Kinyarwanda, ensuring inclusivity for all audiences.

"Some comedy lovers complained about English or French being a challenge, so we heard them. The festival aims to create an environment where people choose what they want and actually get to enjoy," festival director Michael Sengazi told The New Times.

The French-speaking segment will feature comedians from Congo, Guinea and Burundi, while the English version will be headlined by top acts from Uganda and Kenya. Rwanda's own stars, including Babu, Prince, Rusine, Herve Kimenyi, and Muhinde, will also take the stage, delivering fresh performances.

Audiences can also look forward to a shift in performance style.

"Rwandans are used to comedians doing a few minutes and, but this time they will bring their specials--their spectacles, one-man shows, professional and polished," Sengazi added.

Adding to its innovation, this edition of Caravane du Rire goes beyond comedy. Collaborations with artists in fashion, painting, and crafts will bring an artistic dimension to the festival, with a mini-market set up at each venue to showcase their work.

The shows will take place at Norrsken, the French Institute, and Kigali Universe. Tickets are already on sale with very early bird passes starting at Rwf10,000, early bird tickets at Rwf15,000, door tickets at Rwf20,000, and festival passes ranging between Rwf50,000 and Rwf100,000.

