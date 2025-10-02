Rwanda: Ruti Joel Drops Second Album 'Rutakisha' On Patriotism Day

Gakondo artiste Ruti Joel has officially released his second album 'Rutakisha,' a collection of powerful culture-inspired tracks poised to make waves in Rwanda's music scene.

The album first gained attention in July when Ruti performed the then-unreleased title track 'Rutakisha' during the opening day of the Giants of Africa Festival in Kigali which also attracted some of Africa's biggest musical acts, including South Africa's Uncle Waffles.

The 10-track album premiered on October 1 and features only one collaborator, Clement Guitarist who is Ruti's longtime music partner and acoustic guitarist. He co-produced and composed all the songs while mixing and mastering were handled by Matrixx.

Speaking to The New Times, Ruti explained that he released the album on Patriotism Day as a tribute to the men and women who picked arms to liberate Rwanda.

"This album is a rich piece of work that celebrates many things, including the resilience of our nation. It takes the listener on a journey from ancient to modern Rwanda in an artistic way," he said.

While acclaimed debut album 'Musomandera' focused on themes of love, Rutakisha shifts toward patriotism and resilience.

"'Rutakisha'means patriotism and the fighting spirit to protect one's country," Ruti explained. "I'm putting my fight into music -- to create awareness. The inspiration came from recent attacks on our country, particularly those linked to the DRC conflict."

Unlike his previous work, 'Rutakisha' blends traditional Rwandan instrumentation with modern rhythms and storytelling, with themes that explore cultural pride, the struggles of love, and identity in a changing world.

"This is the new Ruti," he said. "We're even fusing traditional and modern dance moves to reach the international market. It's not just about the sound -- it's the full cultural experience."

The album includes standout tracks such as Mama We, African Girl, Dore, Baby, Ingabire, Umumararungu among others.

The Igikobwa hitmaker began his music journey in 2012, joining a Gakondo group alongside Jules Sentore and traditional music icon Intore Massamba. He started out as a background singer for various local artists before launching his solo career.

Ruti's breakthrough came in 2023 with the release of Musomandera, a 10-track debut that fused Gakondo with contemporary genres. The album topped charts and cemented his status as a household name in Rwanda.