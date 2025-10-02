Angola: MMA - Angola Advances to World Finals With Four Athletes

Luanda — Angola's national mixed martial arts (MMA) team secured four spots in the finals on Tuesday at the World Championships, which conclude on Thursday in Tbilisi, Georgia.

This achievement improves Angola's standing in World Championship finals and reinforces its status as an emerging reference in the sport on the continent.

The finalists are Milfa Nicolau, who will face Ukraine's Denys Kozora in the up-to-88.4-kilogram category; Nadir Vieira, who will face Altanchimeg Baigalmaa of Mongolia in the up-to-65.8-kilogram category; Daniela Mandanji, who will face Ukraine's Yana Shelemba in the up-to-61.2-kilogram category; and Maria Kitoko, the current world champion, who will compete against Uzbekistan's Qaraqat Mashirap in the up-to-74.8-kilogram category.

Elfran Marques, Nilza Minhanha, Jomar Sousa, Elizabeth Salvador, Esperança Chilala, and Jeorgina Ludmila advanced to the semifinals and automatically secured bronze medals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the previous championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Angola won nine medals (one gold, two silver, and six bronze).

Maria Kitoko, the junior 74.8 kg world champion, stood out.

Clarence Francisco (79 kg) and Ana Fernanda (79.4 kg) won silver medals, and Nkunga Vakanda (56 kg), Milfa Nicolau (88 kg), Maria Liberal (70.3 kg), Jeorgina Ludmila (79.4 kg), Esperança Pereira (56.7 kg), and Linara Costa won bronze medals.

With their performance in Tbilisi, the Angolan athletes surpassed those from other African countries, such as Morocco, South Africa, Zambia, Cameroon, and Nigeria. This solidified Angola's position as a rising power in global MMA.