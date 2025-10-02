Liberia: City Court Jails Commercial Driver in Patrolman's Death At Gabriel Tucker Bridge

Published: October 1, 2025

MONROVIA -- The Monrovia City Court has ordered a commercial driver, Francis Nana, jailed at the Monrovia Central Prison pending trial for the alleged murder of Patrolman Mark Bracewell, a 32-year-old Liberia National Police officer killed during a traffic stop near the Gabriel Tucker Bridge on Sept. 29.

Nana, escorted by armed officers and trailed by grieving relatives of the deceased carrying placards demanding justice, appeared at the Temple of Justice on Monday to face a charge of murder under Chapter 14, Section 14.1 of Liberia's Penal Law. One sign read: "Stop killing law enforcement officers. Mark Bracewell was only doing his job."

According to police investigators, Bracewell and other officers were conducting routine traffic and anti-contraband inspections near Slipway when Nana, driving a yellow Nissan Almera taxi (license plate TX-A0022), refused repeated orders to stop.

Bracewell reportedly moved to close the checkpoint gate when Nana accelerated toward him. Witnesses said the officer leapt onto the hood of the moving car as the driver sped across the bridge toward Vai Town on Bushrod Island.

Investigators said Nana ignored Bracewell's pleas and intentionally struck the left shoulder of the road, slamming the officer into a concrete block on the median. Bracewell sustained fatal head injuries and multiple lacerations, dying at the scene.

Nana allegedly abandoned his vehicle and tried to flee but was captured by two private security guards -- Joseph Doe and Amos Kumeh -- working nearby.

During questioning, Nana told investigators he panicked when the officer jumped on the hood and claimed his brakes failed. A mechanical examination by the LNP's motor pool unit found the brakes were fully functional, undermining his defense.

Police concluded Nana's actions were "intentional, reckless, and demonstrated extreme indifference to human life."

Defense counsel has requested a preliminary examination -- a procedural step before trial -- to which prosecutors did not object. The hearing is expected to be scheduled soon.

The Liberia National Police extended condolences to Bracewell's family, calling him a dedicated officer who died in the line of duty.

Nana remains in pretrial detention as the court prepares to open full proceedings in the case.