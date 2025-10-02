Namibia: Model Foods Launches Namibia's First Grocery Self-Checkout System

Model Foods launched Namibia's very first fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) self-checkout system at Model's Auas Valley store in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Self-checkout technology has been used in restaurants before, but this is the first time it is available in Namibia.

Model installed four self-checkout machines, allowing customers to scan and pay for their items without waiting in long queues.

The store also adopted a new system.

Four self-checkout machines and 15 normal cashier points are available for customers to use.

In addition, 12 new systems now help with store management.

Shoppers can pay with cards through Adumo/Innervation, buy airtime with Mobipay, and staff can use 10 mobile devices to manage stock and assist customers on the floor.

Ohlthaver & List Group executive chairman Sven Thieme told The Brief during the launch that the FMCG self-checkout system is as a way to help customers locate products and provide information.

"The robotic assistant is programmed to help customers locate products and provide information, a first for Namibian retail. Here we're testing all new technologies out. We've got our own systems now, payment systems and all sorts. Also the checkout, self-checkout system, which is really working very well," said Thieme.

This step is not just about technology but also about improving customer experience. The company hopes to expand the self-checkout service to other branches in the future.

*Additional reporting from The Brief.