Namibian Navy Turns 21

1 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Navy's 21st anniversary kicked off with a two-week sport festival at Walvis Bay on Monday.

The Namibian Navy was commissioned into a fully-fledged navy on 7 October 2004 after transitioning from a Maritime Wing.

Navy commander rear admiral Sacheus !Gonteb said this year's anniversary marks a moment to recognise the navy's commitment to innovation and self-reliance.

"We are here to honour the many achievements and sacrifices that have defined our navy over the past 21 years", the admiral said.

Captain John Classen said the navy has demonstrated its strength and commitment to service over the past 21 years, and sport events should be testament to that enduring spirit.

Different naval formations are competing in different sport codes such as soccer, darts, pool, catapult, netball as well as drill competition and naval pentathlon.

