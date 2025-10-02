Uganda: Rising Teenage Pregnancies Worry Health Officials and Civil Society in Mityana

Health officials and civil society organisations in Mityana District have expressed deep concern over the increasing number of teenage girls getting pregnant before the age of 18.

Experts say the trend is being fueled by a lack of sexual and reproductive health awareness among young people, coupled with fear of seeking professional health services from health centers.

At Malangala Health Center III, we met "Nakiwala" (not her real name), a 17-year-old girl who is six months pregnant. Because of her young age, we cannot disclose her identity. Looking visibly weak and withdrawn, she narrated her ordeal of how she ended up in this situation.

Nakiwala dropped out of school from P.7 after failing to raise school fees for secondary and she opted to join a totally constitution to do hairdressing.

Desperate to continue her studies, she was lured by a young man, whom we shall call Mugema, who promised to support her. Instead, she became pregnant.

" I started staying with him while doing my course but just after two months I was pregnant."Nakiwala explained.

After realising that she was pregnant, the situation changed against her."When I told my parents that am pregnant, my mother told me not to return home yet even the boy who was supposed to take care of me also abandoned me. I have nowhere to turn," she said softly, holding her swollen belly.

Her story is far from unique. According to Rebecca Nabatanzi, a health worker in charge of adolescent services at Malangala Health Center III, teenage pregnancies are reported almost daily.

"Every single day we receive at least five teenage girls who come here already pregnant. Many of them are under 18, and most have little knowledge about sexual health and the dangers involved," Nabatanzi noted.

The situation is particularly dire in the sub-counties of Butayunja, Banda, Malangala, and Namungo, which have been identified as hotspots for teenage pregnancies.

Dr. Vincent Kawooya, the Mityana District Health Officer, noted that the statistics are alarming."Out of every 100 girls we assess monthly, about 22 are already pregnant before turning 18. This is a public health crisis that needs urgent attention," Dr. Kawooya stressed.

He added that society often blames girls while ignoring the responsibility of boys and men who impregnate them."Most interventions focus on the girl child, yet boys walk away without accountability. This cycle must stop if we are to address the problem effectively," he added.

To curb the rising cases,Sarah Kintu the CEO Action for Health Uganda, civil society organisations under Team Up Uganda have launched youth-friendly corners across the district, where adolescents can access guidance, counseling, and reproductive health information without fear of stigma.

"Our goal is to create safe spaces where adolescents feel free to seek help without fear of being judged. Through these youth-friendly corners, they can access the information and support they need to make informed decisions," Sarah Kintu noted.

Local leaders and civil society organisations are now urging for stronger collaboration with schools, churches, and parents to empower young people with knowledge and protect them from exploitation.

According to health experts, addressing teenage pregnancies will also reduce maternal deaths, since young mothers are at higher risk of complications during childbirth.

As Uganda prepares for the 2026 elections, stakeholders in Mityana insist that teenage pregnancy should remain a key policy issue, warning that failure to act now could compromise the district's future generation.