Namibia: Friede Triumphs in South Africa

Namibian rider Shani Friede delivered a standout performance at the Maple Ridge Youth Extravaganza in Krugersdorp last weekend, clinching top honours in the Junior U/25 1.30m category.

Riding her trusted horse Callaho Lucien, Friede navigated what she described as some of the most challenging courses she has faced so far in her career.

"The courses were very demanding and technical, but I had lots of fun also with my teammates, which made the whole experience even more special," she reflected after her victory.

Her individual success was further boosted when her team went on to capture the team event title, rounding off a memorable weekend for the Namibian equestrian.

Friede praised her horse's consistency and determination during the competition.

"I was really impressed with my horse's performance. Lucien gave me everything in the ring and I am so grateful for the way he handled the pressure," she said.

For Friede, the event was not only about collecting trophies but also about growth and camaraderie. Competing against strong international riders provided her with valuable exposure, while sharing the experience with her team highlighted the supportive side of equestrian sport.

Her achievements at Maple Ridge underline her rising profile in the sport and reinforce Namibia's growing presence on the regional equestrian stage. With determination, talent, and a horse she trusts, Friede continues to prove she can shine at the highest levels.