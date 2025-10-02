Namibia: Netumbonomics - in Support of New Economic Thinking

The leadership of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah presents us with a new dawn in terms of accountability, structural reform, and a strong sense of renewal. Since her days of campaigning to be Vice President of the Swapo Party & its subsequent Presidential candidate, NNN has made it clear that the Swapo Party will be a forward-thinking party and she is sticking to her guns on this.

This opinion piece provides contextual meaning to the economic thinking that Nandi-Ndaitwah is advocating for, as well as the economic thinking that guides the administration of the day.

Namibia is undergoing a wave of economic changes, including the emergence of green hydrogen & the impact on GDP of oil and gas. These two emerging sectors both promise job creation, economic growth, and, most importantly, economic diversification. These sectors, as they mature and gain their footing in Namibia, will double and change the face of our GDP. The most pressing clarion call is the beneficiation of natural resources in major industries, such as mining.

The issue of raw materials leaving our country doesn't reap benefits. Regardless of commentaries on the cost of beneficiation, it remains an integral part where incentives can be arranged for beneficiation to take place, in such a manner that it would not compromise the benefits the country ought to receive. We support that it cannot be business as usual when it comes to the benefits derived from these two keys industries and the overall structure of how the state operates. Benefits must extend far and wide, and natural resource beneficiation must be a prevalent consideration in long-term planning.

Namibia, as an emerging economy, stands at a crossroads where traditional economic models and plans often fall short in addressing the unique challenges of low growth, inequality, and integration. Inasmuch as we have seen strong foreign direct investment figures and economic growth figures netting 3 to 4%, it still doesn't equate to job creation. New economic thinking, as promoted by Nandi-Ndaitwah, presents innovative and adaptive approaches to economic policy.

This is not just desirable but essential for measurable growth and resilience of our already fragile Namibian economy. This is important because it allows for checks and balances on what works, enabling the deployment of all resources accordingly.

By rethinking conventional frameworks, Namibia can unlock opportunities, address structural weaknesses, and chart a path toward equitable prosperity. We are actively addressing the issue of slow growth and inadequate spending, which is hindering the economy's ability to steer itself. Investment has had serious inflows into our economy, primarily from oil and gas investments. We now need to answer the question of investment and job creation. How can we get investment to equate to job creation.

New economic thinking embraces technology and agriculture as catalysts for transformation. Emerging countries can leapfrog outdated systems by adopting digital infrastructure, vigorous agro-processing and value addition, renewable energy, and fintech, which we have very fertile grounds for. Moreover, innovation must extend beyond tech to economic structures.

Experiments, such as conditional basic income pilots in India or cooperative business models in Latin America, demonstrate how rethinking resource distribution can reduce poverty and stimulate local economies. These initiatives require bold policy frameworks that prioritise long-term human development over short-term fiscal conservatism. This plays into what NDP6 is advocating for. Resource distribution must be accompanied by initiatives and programs that people can engage with and that are not dependent on CBIG for their entire lives.

As an emerging country, we face significant inequalities, whether urban-rural, gender-based, or class-driven. The current administration places equity at its core, recognising that growth without inclusion fuels instability.

Inclusive and implementable policies also strengthen social cohesion, and for our Namibia, this is critical in a diverse country where ethnic or regional tensions can undermine progress; indeed, it must be a Namibian house for all who live in it. By prioritising marginalised groups--through affirmative action, women-led entrepreneurship programs, or rural infrastructure--new economic thinking fosters unity and shared purpose, reducing the risk of populism. However, the boy child also now needs to be dusted off and further capacitated to ensure he stays on par.

Environmental degradation poses an existential threat to emerging economies, many of which rely on agriculture or natural resources. New economic thinking integrates sustainability into development strategies, moving beyond the growth-at-all-costs mentality and prioritising safekeeping and trusted methods that have been proven to be safe and efficient. For example, the small village of Leonardville in the Cattle Country is at a crossroads where uranium deposits have been found in the Stampriet aquifer. In cases where emotions prevail over science, the mining method, in situ leach recovery, which has been proven safe, has the potential to become Namibia's next major success story in mining and contribute to existing research on the in situ leach recovery method. This economic diversification will change the face of Omaheke as we know it. The two can co-exist.

This shift requires rethinking incentives. Subsidies for oils and fuels, common in many emerging nations, could be redirected toward clean energy or sustainable agriculture. International partnerships, such as climate finance agreements by the Environmental Investment Fund, can support these transitions, but only if we as a country advocate for policies that align with their developmental needs.

New economic thinking, under the administration of Nandi-Ndaitwah, requires collective visionary leadership and support willing to challenge entrenched interests and global dogmas. It also demands public engagement to ensure policies reflect citizens' needs. Platforms that the Swapo Youth League is currently implementing have amplified voices in from all corners, enabling grassroots movements to advocate for economic reforms. Governments must harness such tools to foster dialogue, educate citizens.

*Dylan Mukoroli writes in his personal capacity.