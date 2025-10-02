Namibia: Unam SRC Empowers Students for Job Market

The University of Namibia Hage Geingob campus Student Representative Council (SRC) hosted its first-ever Career Preparation Workshop this week.

The student-led initiative aims to equip health science students with essential skills for transitioning from university to the workplace.

Organised by the SRC secretary for academic affairs, in collaboration with the SRC vice president, the workshop brought together students for a full day of interactive sessions.

The programme covered a wide range of topics, including CV writing, professional communication, LinkedIn branding, presentation skills, interview simulations and action planning. Among the guest speakers was Fudheni Ipangelwa, a Namibian HR expert and founder of Twahangana HR Consulting, who shared insights on creating resumes tailored for the evolving job market. Lowbousky Kaalushu, an entrepreneur and African Pathfinder Leaders Initiative alumna, motivated students with his talk on standing out in the job search, while experienced professional Hilda Basson Namundjebo delivered a powerful session on presentation skills. While many students graduate with a strong academic foundation, they often face challenges adjusting to professional environments, from interviews to workplace dynamics.

"With the job market becoming increasingly competitive, there is a clear need to better prepare students for life after graduation," said Apeshe Sheuyange, SRC secretary for academic affairs. Among the topics presented, students found presentation and speaking skills particularly valuable, as these are essential in clinical settings where healthcare professionals must clearly explain cases and contribute to team discussions. The workshop's relevance was further reflected in its theme, "Harmony in diversity, unity in leadership," which sought to unite students across different disciplines under a shared vision of professional growth.

The success of the event was evident in the level of student engagement. Participants actively asked questions, reflected on their own readiness for the job market, and shared experiences. According to Sheuyange, "True success lies in the long-term impact: whether students can apply the skills and knowledge gained to their studies and future careers."

This pioneering workshop marked an essential step in bridging the gap between academic learning and workplace readiness, empowering students to enter the professional world not just as competent graduates but as confident and adaptable young professionals.