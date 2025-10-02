Small businesses across Namibia are reaping new opportunities through the Ministry of Mines, Industries and Energy's Equipment Aid Scheme, a government initiative designed to give micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the tools they need to grow, create jobs and drive economic development.

The programme, first introduced in the 2009/2010 financial year under the leadership of the late President Hage Geingob, was created to help entrepreneurs reduce the high cost of setting up businesses by providing them with equipment.

After being suspended in 2016 due to financial pressures and the impact of Covid-19, the scheme was reintroduced in 2023 with new criteria to better reflect today's business needs.

Today, the programme prioritises industries such as manufacturing, agro-food processing, metal and gemstone fabrication, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and small-scale mining.

Deputy Minister of Mines, Industries and Energy Gaudentia Kröhne over 3 200 MSMEs across all 14 regions have benefitted since the programme began.

Some of these businesses expanding into fully fledged enterprises that now employ others and serve as role models for emerging entrepreneurs.

For many small businesses, access to equipment is a game-changer.

It reduces start-up costs, boosts production and allows them to compete in bigger markets.

"This support means SMEs can move from survival mode into real growth. It also ensures that Namibians benefit directly from local production instead of depending on imports," said Kröhne.

Alongside equipment support, the ministry has also rolled out training and capacity-building programmes.

The EMPRETEC Namibia initiative, backed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), focuses on changing the mindset of entrepreneurs by instilling practical business skills, financial literacy and entrepreneurial competencies.

Since training activities began in 2023, more than 138 MSMEs and 325 individuals have benefitted from business development and financial literacy workshops.

Another key component is the Gemstone Cutting and Polishing Training Programme, which equips young Namibians with skills to enter the diamond and gemstone industries.

Operating centres in Karibib, the programme has already trained 235 Namibians, with 68% securing jobs in the industry.

Currently, 28 trainees are enrolled, with more expected in the 2025/2026 financial year.

For SMEs, these initiatives mean more than just equipment or training.

They mean stability, growth and a chance to compete fairly in the economy.

By giving entrepreneurs the right tools and knowledge, the government is laying a foundation for stronger local industries, more jobs and sustainable community development.

As one small-scale entrepreneur from the agro-food sector shared during a recent session, "with this support, we no longer just dream of growth we can see it happening in front of us".

The Equipment Aid Scheme and related training initiatives are fast becoming a lifeline for Namibia's small businesses, ensuring that the SME sector continues to play a vital role in the country's economic future.

Beneficiary Rosalia Jonas from Omuthiya constituency, who received laundry machinery valued at N$61 282 to boost her Rejoice laundry business, said her life was transformed by the ministry.

"This was an incredible experience. My life has changed for good. I have been struggling for so long. Now I can provide for myself and create employment for others. As you can see, the employment rate is very high in Namibia. I will be working tirelessly to ensure others are also benefitting through job creation," stressed Jonas