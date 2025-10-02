Namibia: Tufting Arts Into Job Creation

1 October 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Pinehas K Pinehas

Raymond Shikale is another young person taking on the vital responsibility that youth must embrace to drive economic emancipation by harnessing passion and potential.

Shikale has carved out a way for himself in the art of making unique and artistic rugs.

"To me, rugs aren't just business; they are my way of expressing identity and preserving culture. Every rug carries a piece of Namibia, whether through materials, patterns, or inspiration. Over the next few years, I want to take my work onto bigger stages, open a rug gallery, and build a brand that puts Namibian rugs on the global map," said the budding entrepreneur.

In an interview with Youth Corner, Shikale, a passionate, creative and curious visual artist who has immersed himself in the craft of rug tufting--a process of making rugs by pushing thread or yarn, which is more suitable for thick carpets--shared his journey as a rug maker.

"My journey with rugs began a few years ago, not as something I grew up around, but as a discovery I stumbled into through curiosity and creativity. I was searching for a medium where art could live beyond the canvas, something tactile, functional and bold. That's when I found tufting," he shared.

Shikale collaborates with clients on custom pieces; the clients' inspiration adds to his creativity and fuels the passionate expression in his work.

"A turning point came when clients began commissioning portrait rugs and album covers, it showed me this wasn't just a hobby, but a real career path. While no single mentor taught me the craft, I learned through trial, error and endless hours of dedication," he said.

Shikale's story is one driven by purpose and passion, where identity becomes the driving force of growth.

"Don't wait for perfect conditions. Use what you have, learn as you go, and trust your vision. And finally, what I want people to feel when they own one of my rugs is pride not just in the piece, but in the story, it carries, Namibian rugs, Namibian stories," he advised.

