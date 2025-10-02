Namibia: SMEs' Spotlight With Pricilla Mukokobi - Linguistiq - a Small Business With Big Dreams

With just a laptop, internet connection, and determination, Frida Nandjala Katuta started LinguistIQ in 2023.

Nearly two years later, her small business has grown into a trusted name for English tutoring, editing and language support, showing what passion and hard work can achieve.

Katuta, who has a background in education and entrepreneurship, saw a clear gap in the market.

"I realised many students, professionals and businesses struggled with English. I wanted to offer affordable services that help people improve their skills and gain confidence," she said.

From humble beginnings, LinguistIQ has expanded from basic tutoring to exam preparation, workshops and business communication services.

Technology has also helped her reach clients online, not just in Windhoek but across Namibia and beyond.

Although she still works full-time as a teacher, the business plays an important role in supporting her financially and allowing her to assist her family.

She now employs one assistant, Hilma Tuukondjele, and occasionally hires freelancers for bigger projects.

But like many small business owners, Katuta faces challenges.

"The biggest challenge is inconsistent income. Some months are busy, and others are very quiet. Marketing is also costly but necessary," she said.

To stay afloat, she cuts down on expenses during tough months and diversifies her services by offering short courses and online tutoring.

While she has not yet received government support, Katuta believes small businesses in education deserve more recognition and assistance.

"There's so much potential in skills development. With the right support, businesses like mine can grow and make a bigger impact," she said.