Namibia: SMEs' Spotlight With Pricilla Mukokobi - Linguistiq - a Small Business With Big Dreams

1 October 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

With just a laptop, internet connection, and determination, Frida Nandjala Katuta started LinguistIQ in 2023.

Nearly two years later, her small business has grown into a trusted name for English tutoring, editing and language support, showing what passion and hard work can achieve.

Katuta, who has a background in education and entrepreneurship, saw a clear gap in the market.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I realised many students, professionals and businesses struggled with English. I wanted to offer affordable services that help people improve their skills and gain confidence," she said.

From humble beginnings, LinguistIQ has expanded from basic tutoring to exam preparation, workshops and business communication services.

Technology has also helped her reach clients online, not just in Windhoek but across Namibia and beyond.

Although she still works full-time as a teacher, the business plays an important role in supporting her financially and allowing her to assist her family.

She now employs one assistant, Hilma Tuukondjele, and occasionally hires freelancers for bigger projects.

But like many small business owners, Katuta faces challenges.

"The biggest challenge is inconsistent income. Some months are busy, and others are very quiet. Marketing is also costly but necessary," she said.

To stay afloat, she cuts down on expenses during tough months and diversifies her services by offering short courses and online tutoring.

While she has not yet received government support, Katuta believes small businesses in education deserve more recognition and assistance.

"There's so much potential in skills development. With the right support, businesses like mine can grow and make a bigger impact," she said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.