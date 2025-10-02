Namibia: Delta Learners Jet to Joy of Europe

Six learners from Delta Primary School will represent Namibia's culture in Belgrade, Serbia, during the 56th International Gathering of Children: Joy of Europe festival.

Joy of Europe is an annual European dance festival held in Belgrade, Serbia, featuring 30 nations showcasing their cultures through dance and music.

The group, which calls itself 'Twaya Siki', meaning 'We have arrived', will represent the country in the XXVII International Drawing and Painting Competition, as well as through performances that showcase Namibia's unique cultural heritage.

The event is scheduled to start today and will continue until 6 October 2025.

The group, comprising learners from grades four to seven, will join children from around the world in an event that has, since its inception in 1968, celebrated the power of art, dance and song in uniting cultures.

For Delta Primary School, this is the third time the school has participated in the international art competition, made possible through the efforts of Draga Boskovic, a teacher at the school and the spouse of the former Honorary Consul of Namibia in Serbia.

As the tour convenor, Boskovic has played a key role in preparing the students and ensuring that Namibia is represented on this prestigious platform.

He said, at first, the group faced financial challenges and struggled to find the right choreographer; however, these issues were resolved with the help of choreographer Sebastian Gamxamub, whose expertise has improved the group's performances.

Boskovic emphasised the broader importance of the opportunity, saying: "I want the world to learn of our beautiful, rich, different cultures and values, for it is our pride and these values unite us."

Delta Primary School principal, Celma Richter, expressed her pride in the students, noting that their participation demonstrates the talent and resilience of Namibian children. The Namibian child is a force to be reckoned with. The six students will represent and showcase our diverse cultures on an international stage, and I am very proud of them," she said.

She added that: "Art goes beyond creative expression, serving as a language of the soul and a mirror of culture, which can be a tool for transformation."

Richter emphasised the psychosocial benefits of art for learners, noting how engaging in artistic expression helps children communicate more effectively and build confidence.

She also thanked all those who have supported the children so far, whether financially or in kind, and emphasised the importance of encouraging and investing in young artistic talent. The objective was to showcase cultures to more than 14 to 16 countries participating in the event, highlight Namibia's diverse cultural groups and share its heritage with the global audience.

Through this experience, the young artists of Twaya Siki will not only showcase their skills but also strengthen the bonds between Namibia and the world, using art as the universal language of unity.