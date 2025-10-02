Namibia: Math Minds Shine At Junior Olympiad

The spirit of innovation and academic excellence was on display at Pioneerspark Primary School last week as learners from the Khomas region competed in the Junior Primary Mathematics Olympiad.

The event, designed to enhance numeracy skills and build confidence in learners from an early stage, attracted enthusiastic participation and received heartfelt praise from educators and organizers alike.

According to the 2024 National End-of-Phase grade 3 assessment, Namibia is facing an urgent challenge in foundational literacy and numeracy. The assessment indicates that only 32% of learners achieved the minimum numeracy benchmarks, and a mere 28% met the literacy standard.

Thus, in response, the Pre-Primary Teaching Material Development Competition has been introduced as a strategic initiative for teachers to promote innovativeness and curriculum-aligned teaching aids that strengthen developmental skills.

Chief Education Officer of the Khomas region, Eveline Benjamin, told the gathering that the Olympiad is "not just a contest but a way of building innovation, academic resilience, and strong foundations in numeracy." She praised the children's determination and thanked teachers and parents for nurturing young talent.

Winners

For Grade 1 champion Ndakukamo Rahul from Emma Hoogenhout Primary School, the victory meant more than just a medal.

"I like numbers because they make sense," he said after receiving his prize.

His guardian was just as proud and happy.

As a parent, I feel very proud of his achievement. I am very happy with the process; it was fair and transparent. It truly brought out the best competitive spirit in the learners, and I was excited to be part of such an event!" Ankita Ndakukamo, Rahul's mother, said.

The second place went to Haitembu Dimitry of Sunshine Private School, and third place went to Bundje Sakeus from Chris Love Christian Private School.

They grinned proudly at their certificates, cheered on by parents waving phones to capture the moment.

Grade 2 winner Immanuel Simeon from Herman Gmeiner Primary School was still catching his breath when teachers congratulated him.

"It's exciting, I practised every day with my teacher," he shared.

Kasaona Uapakua from St. Barnabas Primary School and Sambongwe Tiara from Bet-el Primary School finished in second and third place, respectively.

Among the Grade 3 learners, the competition was especially intense. Judges admitted they had "a tough time" selecting winners.

In the end, Nguaiko Ray of Suiderhof Primary School took first place, narrowly beating Kayambu Reinhard from St. Andrews Primary School and Rauna Kangandjera of Zanele Mbeki Private School. On behalf of the organising committee, Nahason Hinuua Mbangura, principal of St. Barnabas Primary School, said competitions like this are more than an achievement; they are the stepping stone in strengthening the future of our nation.

"To our winners, congratulations and turn this achievement into the classrooms," he said. The theme for this year was 'Foundation first and excellence always'.

"Together, we can build the foundation and unlock the full potential of every Namibian child," he concluded.