Malawi: DPP Distances Itself From Fuel and Castel Price Hikes

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has dismissed claims linking it to the recent fuel and Castel Malawi product price adjustments, stressing that the decisions were made independently by the companies concerned and not under political influence.

Public concern has been mounting since the announcement that effective 1st October 2025, the price of fuel and Castel beverages, including beer products, had gone up. Many Malawians took to social media to question whether the changes were linked to the incoming DPP administration.

But in a strongly worded statement dated 1st October 2025, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito clarified that the party has no control over the pricing policies of private companies or government-regulated commodities. He emphasized that the adjustments were business decisions shaped by global market dynamics, not political directives.

"We underscore that these adjustments are influenced by global economic factors beyond the control of any Malawian government or political party. DPP does not control the global economy, and prices of commodities like fuel are subject to international market dynamics," Mukhito stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The DPP leadership also highlighted that President-elect Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has not yet assumed office and will only be sworn in on Saturday, meaning the current administration still holds the reins of government.

Mukhito appealed to Malawians not to rush to blame the party for market-driven developments, insisting that as a democratic institution, the DPP respects the autonomy of both Castel Malawi and the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), as well as the independence of regulatory authorities.

"Operations and pricing strategies from these entities are not controlled by any political party, including the DPP. As a party, we have no intention of interfering with their commercial decisions," he said.

Despite distancing itself from the price hikes, the DPP assured Malawians that its incoming administration is committed to stabilizing the economy and reducing the cost of living once it assumes full control of government.

"We are confident that the situation regarding fuel and other commodities will normalize as the DPP administration commences its work," the statement reads.

The letter concluded by urging citizens to remain calm and patient as Malawi transitions into a new government.