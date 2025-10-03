Somalia: Somali-Origin Activist Shifa Abdi Among Gaza Flotilla Passengers Detained By Israeli Forces

Gaza/Tel Aviv - Somali-origin activist Shifa Abdi was confirmed to be among those detained by the Israeli Navy after forces intercepted aid flotillas bound for Gaza, according to members of the European Parliament and Finnish lawmakers.

Shifa, who had been documenting the voyage on social media, appeared in a video message before her detention. In the clip, she stated: "If you are watching this video, it means the Israeli forces have abducted me and forcibly taken me into Israel without my consent." Her final posts circulated widely online, drawing significant attention from Somali and international communities.

Her detention has fueled international concern, not only because she is of Somali heritage but also due to her visibility as part of the flotilla campaign. The flotillas, organized under the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), were attempting to deliver aid to Gaza despite Israel's long-standing maritime blockade.

The flotilla was intercepted in international waters of the Mediterranean on October 2, 2025, as it sailed toward the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials confirmed that the passengers and vessels were redirected to an Israeli port.

Shifa Abdi: Somali-origin activist detained by Israeli forces.

Israeli Navy: Carried out the interception, calling it a security measure.

Jussi Saramo (MEP, Finland): Published Shifa's video and condemned the detention.

Fatim Diarra (Finnish MP): Amplified the footage, urging close monitoring of the detainees' situation.

Protesters Worldwide: Rallied in multiple cities against Israel's interception of the flotilla.

While Israel insists its blockade is necessary to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas, flotilla organizers and their supporters argue the blockade constitutes collective punishment against Gaza's 2.3 million residents. The GSF described Israel's actions as an "illegal abduction" and violation of international maritime law.

The interception follows a long history of confrontation between Israel and international aid flotillas. The most notable was the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, when Israeli commandos killed 10 activists aboard a Turkish ship, sparking global outrage. Similar flotilla missions continue to attract activists and lawmakers, testing Israel's blockade policy.

The detention of Shifa Abdi has amplified the international backlash against Israel's interception of the Gaza flotilla, sparking protests in Finland and across Europe. As pressure mounts from rights groups, lawmakers, and the Somali diaspora, the case is likely to become a flashpoint in the broader debate over humanitarian access to Gaza and the legality of Israel's blockade.