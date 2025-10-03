Africa Posts Strongest Growth As Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Africa posted the strongest growth, as the global air cargo industry is maintaining its resilience as demand rose 4.1 per cent in August 2025 compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, the growth marks the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year expansion, underscoring the sector's crucial role in global supply chains at a time of shifting trade flows and tariff uncertainties.

Strong Growth Despite Trade Volatility

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), increased 4.1%, while international operations performed even stronger at 5.1% growth. Available cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs), also expanded by 3.7%, providing support for sustained market growth.

IATA's Director General, Willie Walsh, emphasised the adaptability of the air cargo industry as a key driver of resilience.

"Air cargo demand grew 4.1 per cent in August, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year growth. Volumes continue to grow even as global trade patterns change. Shippers are shifting some high-value goods from sea to air to reduce risks from tariff changes. Europe-Asia, Within Asia, Africa-Asia, and Middle East-Asia routes are driving growth, while North America is showing weakness. This adaptability is vital as shippers navigate the evolving landscape of US tariff policy," Walsh said.

IATA said August's performance was buoyed by several supportive global trends, which include global goods trade rose 5.4 per cent in July, fuelling demand for cargo transport; jet fuel prices were 6.4 per cent lower year-on-year, marking the 14th straight month of declines, easing operational costs, and manufacturing optimism rebounded, with the PMI climbing to 51.75, the highest since June 2024. However, new export orders remained subdued at 48.73, reflecting ongoing caution around tariffs.

However, the global performance varied widely across regions, as Africa posted the strongest growth at 11.0 per cent, supported by robust Africa-Asia trade.