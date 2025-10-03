Africa Posts Strongest Growth As Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs

3 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Africa posted the strongest growth, as the global air cargo industry is maintaining its resilience as demand rose 4.1 per cent in August 2025 compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, the growth marks the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year expansion, underscoring the sector's crucial role in global supply chains at a time of shifting trade flows and tariff uncertainties.

Strong Growth Despite Trade Volatility

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Total demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), increased 4.1%, while international operations performed even stronger at 5.1% growth. Available cargo capacity, measured in available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs), also expanded by 3.7%, providing support for sustained market growth.

IATA's Director General, Willie Walsh, emphasised the adaptability of the air cargo industry as a key driver of resilience.

"Air cargo demand grew 4.1 per cent in August, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-on-year growth. Volumes continue to grow even as global trade patterns change. Shippers are shifting some high-value goods from sea to air to reduce risks from tariff changes. Europe-Asia, Within Asia, Africa-Asia, and Middle East-Asia routes are driving growth, while North America is showing weakness. This adaptability is vital as shippers navigate the evolving landscape of US tariff policy," Walsh said.

IATA said August's performance was buoyed by several supportive global trends, which include global goods trade rose 5.4 per cent in July, fuelling demand for cargo transport; jet fuel prices were 6.4 per cent lower year-on-year, marking the 14th straight month of declines, easing operational costs, and manufacturing optimism rebounded, with the PMI climbing to 51.75, the highest since June 2024. However, new export orders remained subdued at 48.73, reflecting ongoing caution around tariffs.

However, the global performance varied widely across regions, as Africa posted the strongest growth at 11.0 per cent, supported by robust Africa-Asia trade.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.