Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Administration Reiterates Appeal to Armed Groups in Afar 'To Return Home and Commit to Dialogue'

The Interim Administration of Tigray has renewed its call on armed groups operating in Afar Regional State to lay down their weapons and commit to dialogue, stressing that "Tigray's problem must be solved by Tigrayans within Tigray."

In a statement issued following recent clashes with an armed group identified as Hara Meret ("Free Land"), the administration said attempts to escalate tensions undermine efforts to maintain stability between the peoples of Tigray and Afar.

According to the statement, the group tried to advance through the Berahle route toward Konaba to attack Tigray, but Afar residents opposed the move. The administration further alleges the situation escalated when the group opened fire on civilians, causing unrest.

The Interim Administration condemned the incident as "unacceptable" and praised Afar residents, especially in Berahle and Konaba, for their commitment to peace and community ties.

The administration also acknowledged the harm caused in Afar as a result of internal problems in Tigray and pledged to intensify dialogue-driven efforts to strengthen cooperation. It urged the federal government and the Afar regional administration to play a greater role in preventing escalation and ensuring that measures taken promote calm and stability.

Reiterating its readiness to resolve internal differences through peaceful and political means, the Interim Administration concluded by calling on armed actors to abandon violence and "return home."

In mid-July, Addis Standard reported that Lieutenant General Tadesse Woreda, President of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, warned that any provocation by Tigrayan armed groups operating in the Afar Region would be treated as an act of aggression by either the federal government or the Afar Regional State. His remarks followed an incident at the end of June when armed groups identifying themselves as the Tigray Peace Forces, who had been training in Afar, exchanged fire with Tigray security units. The skirmish was halted before escalation through the intervention of local elders.

The Tigray Peace Forces maintain they are operating in what they call "free land." Lt. Gen. Tadesse rejected the claim, however, stating, "The free land is not inside Tigray; the free land is inside the Afar Regional State." He emphasized that differences with the groups must be resolved peacefully, but cautioned that "any provocation coming from the Afar Region will be considered to be from the Afar Government or the Federal Government, and will not be considered as being carried out by Tegaru."

Tensions have also surfaced within Tigray. The interim administration accused the Simret Party, a new political organization led by former President Getachew Reda, of orchestrating an armed attack on a Tigray security unit in Mlazat, southeastern Tigray, near the Afar border. The incident on 30 July resulted in the death of Hailu Anday Kindeya, a member of the regional security forces. According to the administration's Peace and Security Bureau, the attack was carried out "under the pretense of political activism" by Simret Party operatives. The party dismissed the allegation as "baseless" and counter-accused the administration's peace and security office of "corruption and regional destabilization."

Further complicating the security landscape, General Gebreegzabher Beyene, commander of forces near the Afar border, announced the formation of four divisions operating independently from the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF), saying his group had cut political ties with the interim administration. Members of the splinter group cited what they described as failures by the leadership to ensure security and inclusiveness.

Meanwhile, senior officials including Lt. Gen. Fiseha Kidanu, head of the Tigray Security Bureau, have accused federal authorities of supporting militia formations in Afar and neighboring zones with the aim of fueling internal rivalries among Tigray's competing factions.