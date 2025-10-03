Mozambique: Over 500 Terrorist Attacks Recorded By End of August - OCHA

Maputo — The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has expressed its concern at high levels of violence in some districts of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, claiming that over 500 attacks carried out by terrorists were recorded by the end of August this year.

In a statement, the organization says that the violence in that province is about to reach a record high this year and the raids have forced the NGO Doctors Without Borders to suspend its activities in Mocímboa da Praia district for security reasons.

According to OCHA, the attacks are now carried out through improvised explosive devices, "orchestrated by non-state armed groups against civilians.'

As a result of the attacks, humanitarian organizations operating in the region indicate that 20,181 people, including over 10,000 children, have been displaced since August.

"Civil violence is on track to reach a record high in 2025, with 519 attacks reported by the end of August, compared to 448 in 2022. However, the number could be higher, as there are several additional displacements that have not yet been recorded, and many people remain in their communities, fleeing to the bush and returning home as soon as security allows, or seeking refuge in other communities', reads the report.

OCHA noted that the provision of "humanitarian aid has significantly declined in the areas of displacement, particularly in southern Cabo Delgado.'

"Partners are providing assistance to displaced populations in the districts of Mueda, Muidumbe, Ancuabe, Balama, and Montepuez through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) led by NGOs, but many districts remain without support. More flexible funding is needed', reads the document.

According to the note, the Mozambican Defense and Security Forces (FDS) intercepted, on September 25, an armed group in the Eráti district, in the neighbouring province of Nampula, arresting one member.

In retaliation, the terrorists "reportedly killed a civilian, whose body was found along the Lúrio River. Attacks in Membana on Friday, September 26, resulted in multiple kidnappings and the burning of homes and public infrastructure, including a school and a health center in the Pavala community', the statement says.

The organization also recalled that the attacks last April spread to Niassa province, when the terrorists invaded the Niassa Reserve and the Mariri Environmental Center, in Mecula district.

"The Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of a couple in Marrupa district on 22 September, but the woman was later released', the OCHA statement said.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the total number of people displaced in recent attacks by terrorist groups in Cabo Delgado has risen to 5,770 in the districts of Muidumbe, Mocímboa da Praia and Montepuez.