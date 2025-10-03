Zimbabwe: Mliswa's Rural Home Torched in Suspected Arson Attack

2 October 2025
263Chat (Harare)

Former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa's rural homestead in Shurugwi was set ablaze in the early hours of Wednesday by unknown assailants destroying property valued at more than US$120,000.

Mliswa, who confirmed the incident on social media platform X linked the fire to his ongoing anti-corruption campaign within Zanu PF warning that the attack was a sign of deepening factional battles over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession.

The blaze is said to have consumed one of the huts at the homestead and it happens to be Mliswa's bedroom.

According to reports one of the three occupants present at the homestead during the incident reported hearing a vehicle pass by before noticing the inferno at an advanced stage some 30 minutes later.

The suspected arson comes days after Mliswa accused Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of sabotaging President Mnangagwa through what he claimed was a politically motivated crackdown framed as an anti-corruption drive. Despite the attack, Mliswa insisted he would not be intimidated.

"I am not scared by the incident," he declared.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have not issued an official statement on the matter.

