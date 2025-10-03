Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Junior Remanded in Custody

The late former President Robert Mugabe's son has been remanded in custody pending his bail ruling on Friday following his arrest after he was found in possession of marijuana worth US$30.

Robert Tinotenda Mugabe, 33, appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki charged with unlawful possession of drugs

According to court papers, the complainant in this matter is the State.

It is the State's case that on 1 October 2025 and at around 0830 hours police officers from ZRP Avondale were deployed on a traffic blitz along 2nd Street Extension, Harare when they allegedly stopped Mugabe who was driving a silver Honda fit after he drove against one-way enroute to town.

A search of his black sling bag, which he was wearing on his chest, reportedly led to the discovery of two sachets of dagga, a pack of Rizla rolling papers and a white dagga crusher. Mugabe was subsequently arrested.

Mugabe was issued with an Exhibit Seizure Confirmation Receipt Serial which he reportedly refused to sign.

The seized 2 sachets of dagga were weighed in the presence of Mugabe and they weighed 2 grams.

The seized dagga has a street value of US$30-00 and can be produced in court as an Exhibit.